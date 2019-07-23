Remembering Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse passed away on this day (July 23) in 2011.

When she blew up and everybody thought she was amazing, I gotta be honest, I didn't get it.

It wasn't until a couple years after her death that I heard "Back to Black" and thought, "I get it now."

I know her most famous song was "Rehab", but I don't think that was her best by far.

Her official cause of death was alcohol intoxication, which makes that song even more eerie now.

My personal favorites are "Tears Dry On Their Own", "Valerie" with Mark Ronson, and the aforementioned, "Back to Black".

In her cut-too-short career, she accomplished quite a bit. According to Wikipedia, "Among the awards and recognition for her debut album Frank, Winehouse earned an Ivor Novello Award from the British Academy of Songwriters for Best Contemporary Song ("Stronger Than Me"),[153] a Brit Award nomination for Best British Female Solo Artist,[154] and an inclusion in Robert Dimery's 2006 book, 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.[155]

Her second studio album, Back to Black, produced numerous nominations, including two Brit Awards (Best British Album, and won her Best British Female Solo Artist), six Grammy Awards (including five wins),[11] four Ivor Novello Awards, four MTV Europe Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, three World Music Awards, and it was nominated for the Mercury Prize (Album of the Year) and a MOBO Awards (Best UK Female). During her career, Winehouse received 23 awards from 60 nominations."

Amy Winehouse died at the age of 27, which has become a weird celebrity club to be part of. Other notable famous people who died at 27 consists of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, and Kurt Cobain.