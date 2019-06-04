Baby Boomer Memory Lane: When Mountain Dew Came To Town

When something new comes to town everyone has to try it. And in 1964 something new came to town.

Mountain Dew.

I can still remember all these years later (OK, all these decades later) walking into the Leota Cafe in Leota, Minnesota and like every other kid, ordering up a bottle of this new stuff, this Mountain Dew.

The green bottle ( yes, hard as it is to believe, glass! ) with the hillbilly on it and the 'Yahoo, Mountain Dew!'

Tasty. Real Tasty.

I didn't know at the time this was a 'carbonated soft drink brand produced by Pepsico'. All I knew is, this was some good pop! Turns out the original formula originated way back in 1940, and after some revisions, Pepsi-Cola started distributing it in August of '64. And it was right about then it hit Leota.

I suppose there were two reason we all loved Mountain Dew. First off, it was different and new and if you drrank a bottle you were, well...cool

And then there was the high tech television commercials. Well, high tech for the day, at least. It might look a little simple, perhaps cheesy now, but it was fun back then and is a great classic memory!

Wikipedia Contributed To This Article