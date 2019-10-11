Remember When Dad Let You Drive?

There are certain milestones in life that you call once-in-a-lifetime experiences. One of them is driving.

Do you remember the first time that daddy let you drive? I bet you do!

Country music star Alan Jackson recorded the hit song "Drive". The lyrics hit home all the way thru.

The first time driving can be different for everyone. Farm kids perhaps first drove a tractor, an old truck or maybe a skid loader.

It doesn't matter, as long as you are behind the wheel, you're driving and you feel like you are driving in the Indy 500.

For me, it was a 1966 Oldsmobile Delta 88 on the way to a Minnesota Twins game when I was 9-years old. I sat by dad and he let me run the steering wheel for as long as I wanted. I started at Clear Lake, South Dakota and finally gave him the wheel back when we hit the outskirts of Minneapolis four hours and 200 miles later.

I don't remember who the Twins played, who won, or if Harmon Killebrew hit a home run or not, but I remember driving.

My son, now 10-years old, got his big thrill at our lake vacation this year. I put him in the driver's seat of a 19 foot Lund boat with a 150 horse outboard motor and he took it wide open across the big water cutting the waves and getting the thrill of a lifetime.

And not just for him, but me too! Seeing the look on his face was priceless.