Remember When Bo Duke Was a Music Star?

'Just good 'ol boys, never meanin' no harm...'

OK, admit it, you sang along with Waylon Jennings back in the day, and when you heard the theme for 'The Dukes Of Hazzard' today, you still do.

The Country Music Hall of Famer topped the chart with that song, but Waylon wasn't the only artist associated with that show that could sing the heck out of a great country song.

From 1979 to 1985 the Dukes were a mainstay in living rooms around the country. The antics of Bo and Luke, Daisy, Uncle Jesse, Boss Hogg and Roscoe P. Coltrane delighted millions of all ages. In fact, my little boy ( well, not so little now! ) could sing the theme by the time he was 3 years old. So it's no surprise that music was an integral part of the show.

In fact, the 'Dukes Of Hazzard' soundtrack album was released in 1981 and featured some of the greatest artists in country music, along with Waylon, there was Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Doug Kershaw...plus some, uh, interesting cuts from cast members like Sorrell Booke ( Boss Hogg ) and James Best ( Roscoe ). And while John Schneider ( Bo Duke ) did have a cut on that album, it was his separate solo career that took many of us by surprise!

There have been many TV and movie stars who have tried to capitalize on their fame by releasing albums and singles with, ah, let's just say...less than satisfying results. Well, not so with Bo...I mean, John!

John Schneider had a total of 10 Top Ten country hits, including 4 number one's back in the 1980's. That's right, 'I've Been Around Enough To Know', 'Country Girls', 'What's A Memory Like You(Doing In A Love Like This', and 'You're The Last Thing I Needed Tonight' all topped the country chart.

So in addition to being the iconic Bo Duke, and having one hugely impressive movie and television acting career for decades, this multi-talented artist was also a major country star.