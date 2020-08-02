Remember These Classic Commercials From the ’80s?

I hadn't seen some of these in over 30 years. It's funny how seeing them again almost brings back my childhood. So go ahead, hop in the Delorean, and rewatch some of the most memorable commercials of the 1980s.

Diet Pepsi, 1989: Michael J. Fox was one of the biggest stars in the world when this commercial was released. He was Fresh off Family Ties and the Back To The Future franchise and was the perfect choice for this role.

Wendy's, 1984: "Where's The Beef?" It's been over 30 years and people still use that quote. Not only was this ad wildly successful for Wendy's, but it might also just be the most iconic commercial of the entire decade.

Folgers, 1985: I liked this commercial so much as a kid. It even made me want to try coffee for the first time! Which I immediately regretted... Folgers still occasionally runs this ad during the holidays. It shows the staying power a good have can have.

My Buddy, 1985: This was the first piece of advertising that I remember working on me. Kids are pretty impressionable, and after seeing this commercial a few hundred times all I wanted was a My Buddy.

Apple, 1984: The first commercial for the Apple Macintosh. It's a spin on the George Orwell novel, 1984. The Macintosh was extremely successful for Apple and this ad deserves a big part of the credit.