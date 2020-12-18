Reindeer Games Minus Rudolph at Midco Aquatic Center

Well, who knows, perhaps Rudolph would enjoy a dip in the cozy waters at Midco Aquatic Center, what with our tropical un-Christmas-like weather right now!

In any case, the Reindeer Games are happening this Saturday, December 19, from 2:30 to 4 PM at Midco Aquatic Center (MAC), 1601 S. Western Avenue. No registration is required, but you will need to have an active swim pass or pay the daily admission rates.

This early, splashy, holiday celebration will feature a whole bunch of games, prizes to be won, and all while you're listening to great music!

The next wet-n-wild, Christmasy pool event at the MAC is the Flick-n-Float on December 23, at 2 PM. You'll be floatin' and splashin' while watching a Christmas classic- - The Grinch. They'll have innertubes for you to hop into and relax. Again, no registration is needed, but you'll need a swim pass or pay the daily admission.

For more information on the Reindeer Games celebration, any of the other fun events, lessons, and fitness classes available at the Midco Aquatic Center, visit them online, on Facebook, or call 605-367-7665.