Regular Season of High School Football Wraps

The regular season for high school football came to a close on Thursday for the bigger schools around the state.

Sioux Falls Warriors running back Tupak Kpeayeh become the all-time leader in touchdowns leading his team to a 45-7 win over the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots.

In other scores:

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 29, Watertown 15

Brandon Valley 40, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 15

Tea Area 27, Dakota Valley 14

West Central 34, Lennox 22

Yankton 28, Harrisburg 2

So here is how the Class 11-AAA Quarterfinals sets up for Thursday, October 25:

No. 8 Aberdeen Central at No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt

No. 5 Watertown at No. 4 Sioux Falls Washington

No. 7 Sioux Falls Lincoln at No. 2 Sioux Falls O'Gorman

No. 6 Rapid City Central at No. 3 Brandon Valley

The State Championship games will be held November 9-10 at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.