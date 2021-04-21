Register Your Kid’s For Summer Camp

Being cooped up indoors during the summer isn't any fun. Now if you are a kid that may feel like detention or being grounded. For a stay-at-home parent, those same feelings may apply. What's the solution? Summer Camp.

Two Sioux Falls locations are now taking registrations for kid's summer camps and it's a welcomed relief for many families who are beginning to transition from shelter-in-place.

Both Washington Pavilion and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire are now accepting summer camp registrations for summer activities. According to Dakota News Now, the response has been really good.

"We’ve been fortunate that we have, you know 70 percent of them are filling up. And so I think we’re a little bit surprised about how quickly they’ve been filling up and the response, but you know, we’ll take it any day,” said Maddy Grogan, Director of Education for the Washington Pavilion.

Yes, you may have concerns but be reassured that safety protocols will be followed.

“Keeping them in the same groups in the event that, you know small things happen. We are ready and able to kind of make some changes and keep everyone safe,” said Billy Mawhiney, Director of Operations for Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

And summer camp has different meanings. For instance, as Dakota News Now reports, the Washington Pavilion is also offering virtual options for families that are free.

Don't wait much longer to register. Both Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire and Washington Pavilion camps are filling up.