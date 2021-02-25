Register Now For The 2021 B.I.G. Career and Internship Fair

South Dakota college students and teachers, the South Dakota Association of College Career Centers (SDACCC) will be holding the 30th annual South Dakota Business, Industry, and Government Career and Internship Fair, also known as the BIG Career and Internship Fair, along with the 35th annual South Dakota Teacher Career Fair on Thursday, March 25th, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. virtually; according to a recent press release.

And college students, over 200 employers attend these virtual events with hopes of hiring you and other recent graduates!

The purpose of this event is to form connections between current students and alumni with career and internship opportunities that are in need of and or prefer post-secondary education or training.

"The two job fairs combined locations in 2012 making it more convenient for students and recent graduates to explore all job and internship opportunities the local, regional and nationwide employers might have for our South Dakota students and graduates. In 2020, the BIG Career and Internship Fair brought in 154 employers from across the region. The South Dakota Teacher Career Fair brought in 79 school districts from across South Dakota and the region."

Students and graduates of SDACCC member schools may register for the event at www.getgrads.com.

SDACC Schools are the following:

Augustana University

Black Hills State University

Black Hills State University – Rapid City

Dakota State University

Dakota Wesleyan University

Lake Area Technical College

Mitchell Technical College

Mount Marty College

Northern State University

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

South Dakota State University

South Dakota Teacher Placement Center

Southeast Technical College

University of Sioux Falls

University of South Dakota

Western Dakota Technical College

For more information, in regards to this internship and career fair visit BIG Job Fair's Facebook Page.