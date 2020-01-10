Register Now for ‘Media One Funski 2020′ in Sioux Falls

One of the premier outdoor events every winter in the Sioux Empire is right around the corner.

It's the 2020 Media One Funski, at Great Bear Ski Valley, January 17th and 18th.

The two-day event that benefits the Sioux Falls Children's Inn, a program of Children's Home Society, promises to be a ton of fun for Slope Dopes and Knuckle Draggers alike.

Back again this year are signature events like; the Snow Sculpture contest, Snow Tube Races, the Downhill Corporate Cups, the Rail Jams, the Zipfy Sled Race, Fat Bike Races, and more.

And new for 2020 is Mini Soccer at the Bear.

Registration for all these events is going on right now.

Funski 2020 will be another 2-days of snow-packed skiing fun, but most importantly, it's all about raising money to help support the Sioux Falls Children's Inn. A private, non-profit organization that provides free 24-hour services to victims of domestic violence.

The Media One Funski raised over $35,000 in 2019 and has helped to raise over $900,000 for the Sioux Falls Children's Inn to date.

Take a look at a complete list of this year's events and get registered to participate now!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app