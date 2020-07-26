Regis Philbin’s Most Memorable T.V. Moments

Regis Philbin was an American institution. The television icon was even honored by the Guinness Book of World Records with the most hours on T.V. Philbin, who was just one month shy of his 89th birthday was a 'jack of all trades' on television. He hosted numerous hit shows and specials throughout the years. Here are some of his best moments.

The Joey Bishop Show: Regis got his first big break on The Joey Bishop Show in 1967. A direct competitor to The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson, it suffered in the ratings but gave audiences their first glimpse into the comedic mind of Philbin.

Regis Surprises Letterman: Regis and David Letterman had a long history of playing jokes on each other, but in reality, we're great friends. In this clip, Philbin surprises Letterman after his show.

The First Millionaire Winner: Regis was the first host of the wildly popular Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Here is a clip of Regis with the first million-dollar winner on that show, John Carpenter.

Last Episode of Regis and Kathie Lee: Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee started out as a local show in New York City before going national. Kathie Lee Gifford was Philbin's co-host from 1985-2000.

First Episode of America's Got Talent: Regis hosted a number of shows over the years. One of the most successful was the first season of America's Got Talent on NBC.

Regis Says Goodbye: Regis said farewell to his long-running show, Live! in 2011. After Kathie Lee Gifford left, he hosted the show with Kelly Ripa for ten years.