Refresh Challenge – Get Paid To Unplug

Could you go three days without your phone? I'll admit it, I'm addicted to my phone. I don't play video games and I'm not a TV watcher so I could easily cut those things from my life. But if you take my phone and there might be problems!

So imagine my surprise when someone comes along and offers cash and other perks to unplug.

A website that helps people find their next destination called TripsToRemember.com is offering not only cash but three free nights at a secluded Airbnb chosen by you. You would get $200 for gas and a special delivery of snacks. Since you would be device-free, you would have plenty of time to complete a few mindfulness exercises, journal your experience, and take some pics on the provided single-use camera

Complete all those tasks and earn a $200 cash bonus. Trips To Remember values the entire prize package at $2021.

If you are over 18 and wish to unplug for three days in an awesome Airbnb that you would choose, then complete the application before Jan 31.

