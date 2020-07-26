RedRossa Neapolitan Pizza Closes Its Doors in Sioux Falls

Bad news pizza lovers, the pandemic has claimed yet another Sioux Falls restaurant. This time it's a well-known pizza place here in the Sioux Empire.

RedRossa Neapolitan Pizza on Western Avenue near Scheels is the latest COVID casualty. The restaurant ceased its operations on Saturday (July 25).

RedRossa made the official announcement they are closing their doors on their social media page.

According to Dakota News Now, the restaurant plans to close their doors indefinitely.

It sounds like the decision made by RedRossa was the result of a double whammy, the on-going pandemic, and the road construction in the area of the restaurant.

If you're a RedRossa lover, all hope may not be lost. RedRossa plans to reevaluate the situation in October.

With any luck, maybe this fall, we can once again visit RedRossa for another one of their delicious wood-fired pizzas, customizable pasta's, and flatbread sandwiches.

Source: Dakota News Now