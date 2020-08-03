Red, Yellow, White, Onions Recalled Because of Salmonella

If you have any fresh onions in your house you are going to want to check and see if they are from Thomson International Inc. To date, there have been 396 total illnesses reported and around 59 hospitalizations due to Salmonella poisoning.

The FDA is reporting that Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California is recalling Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions shipped from May 1, 2020, through the present. The onions are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

These onions were shipped to restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers throughout all 50 states. The recall includes red, white, yellow, and sweet onions that were shipped by Thomson International Inc. You are urged to “not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. or products containing such onions.”

If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc. you should also just not take a chance and toss out those onions too and disinfect any surfaces that came into contact with the onions.

If you have any questions you can contact the company by calling Kim Earnshaw at 661-845-111.