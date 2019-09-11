Red Cross Shelter Now Open to Help Sioux Falls Storm Victims

The Red Cross here in the Sioux Empire is running to the aid of the victims hit by last nights severe weather in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting the Red Cross now has a shelter open for the people displaced by the strong storm that appears to have spawned a tornado that hit a rather large area of the city of Sioux Falls on Tuesday night, (September10).

According to KSFY, the shelter opened its doors around 3:45 Wednesday morning at the armory building on the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds.

Red Cross crew members are there to provide victims shelter and assistance in the aftermath of Tuesday nights powerful storm.

KSFY is reporting the storm hit Sioux Falls late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Several homes and dozens of businesses have reported heavy damage throughout parts of the Sioux Falls metro area.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told KSFY, there have been a few minor injuries reported resulting from the storm, but, fortunately, none were serious.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Heitkamp told KSFY, one confirmed tornado touched down, he also said, it's possible more than one hit.

At this time, it seems like a great majority of the damage appears to have been caused by straight-line winds.

KSFY reports teams from the National Weather Service plan to access the severity of the damage throughout Sioux Falls and the area on Wednesday.

Source: KSFY TV