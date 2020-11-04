Recreational and Medical Marijuana Passes in South Dakota

Both recreational and medical marijuana measures were on the ballot in Tuesday's General Election and both measures have appeared to of passed.

According to the Dakota News Now, with 95 percent of the vote tallied, 53% of South Dakotans voted yes on Amendment A (Recreational Marijuana) with 47% voting against. Over 200,000 individuals voted in favor of legalization at the time of this publication.

Measure 26, which was a vote to legalize Medical Marijuana in the state also passed, and by an even wider margin. With 95 percent of the vote in, an overwhelming 69% of South Dakota residents voted in favor of legalizing Medical Marijuana, with 31% voting against the measure. Over 260,000 South Dakotans voted to legalize the drug medicinally. As reported by Dakota News Now, The Medical Marijuana Program will allow those with “debilitating medical conditions” to possess up to 3 oz. of marijuana.

Elsewhere on the ballot, President Donald Trump won a decisive victory in the state, defeating Democrat Joe Biden by a margin of 64%-33%. This continues over 50 years of dominance by Republicans in the Mount Rushmore State, dating back to the election of 1968.

Republican Senator, Mike Rounds easily won his bid for re-election by defeating Democrat, Dan Ahlers 68%-32%. Also, Republican incumbent, Dusty Johnson won re-election in South Dakota's Congressional seat 82%-18% over Libertarian candidate, Randy Luallin.

You can find all of the election results from Tuesday on the Dakota News Now 'Election Results' page.