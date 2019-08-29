Record Travel Numbers Forecast For Labor Day Weekend

If you are planning on spending Labor Day weekend at the pool, state park, or beach and traveling to get there, you can expect lots of company. Travel this Labor Day weekend could be quite spirited. According to AAA travel volume for the holiday is expected to rise 4% over last year.

Airlines for America states that about 17.5 million passengers are projected to fly U.S. airlines from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3. Which is up from last year’s count of 16.9 million passengers.

86% of Americans are planning to travel by car this weekend. Average gas prices nationwide are around $2.60 per gallon which is down from last year.

Wallethub says 25% of Americans plan to get out of town for Labor Day weekend. More than 102 million will enjoy a cookout. Thousands will pack college football stadiums. And the average Labor Day weekend shopper will spend $58 in the process.

Wallethub also had some handy Labor Day Facts for ya: