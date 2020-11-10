Record Setting Month of October for Sports Betting in Iowa

The month of October was great for the business of sports betting in the state of Iowa.

Iowa experienced a record-setting month in October for sports betting as the state saw $81.9 million wagered on sports.

That increased by 60.8% according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission from last October, which may surprise some considering the current landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to that same report, the state paid out $72.8 million in winning bets, which left $9.1 million in revenue with about a third of the money coming in from retail books while the other two-thirds came online.

One of the main reasons they point to the increase in wagers is the accessibility of online wagering throughout the state of Iowa.

They've accomplished this by working out some of the kinks in the initial rollout and by promoting it more has caused more to come into the sports betting space.

That issue will be at the forefront in the state of South Dakota as well coming off of the passing of Amendment B which paved the way for sports wagering in the state.

Even though you can wager in the future in Deadwood, SD most would agree it needs to be statewide to really capitalize on the tax revenue and I think that will be coming soon.

The closest Iowa Casino to bet on sports in the proximity of Sioux Falls is Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, IA which has their sportsbook being operated by BetFred.

For more information on gaming in Iowa, sports betting in the state, and news surrounding the topic, you can visit their website.