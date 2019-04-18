Recall: Two of Your Favorite Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Flavors Have Been Recalled

Another day another recall this time around it's from the popular Ice Cream company Ben 7 Jerry's. The company has voluntarily recalled two Ben & Jerry's flavors in limited quantities, Coconut 7-Layer Bars in bulk and the Chunky Monkey pints because they may contain tree nuts.

Almonds, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts are not listed on the ingredient or allergen list for either flavor. According to the Food and Drug Administration : Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk product is sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons with a Consumer UPC of 0 76840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4 . The affected Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pint is sold in a pint tub (473 mL) with a Consumer UPC of 0 76840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2 .

If you purchased any of the recalled Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, you should not eat it. Apparently, the problem was caused by an error made by one of its nut suppliers and it has not received any reports of illness.

Source: wfla.com