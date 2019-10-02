Reasons for Favorite Halloween Candies

Now that October is here, Halloween is gradually showing up everywhere. Even though the spooky holiday doesn't come until the last day of the month, it starts on day one.

The biggest reminder that it is the season, is all the candy aisles in the stores. When I see bags of bite size candy bars, I think trick-or-treating.

Being a baby boomer, I'm very fond of Halloween. It was our generation that began the tradition of going door to door collecting candy.

It was a magical evening that came once a year. We now love seeing kids of today come to our door.

I have a 10-year old son, so I even get to take him trick-or-treating. Thru him, I get to relive the whole thing once again. I even get my hands on some of the candy.

Whether you collect the candy yourself, pilfer it out of your kids' trick-or-treat bags or hope there are leftovers from the stash you bought to pass out to the neighborhood ghosts and goblins, we all have our favorites.

Here is a list of the top 10 favorite Halloween candies and the reason why, according to the Daily Press: