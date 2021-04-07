Reality TV Star Flies Private Jet To Talk With Gov. Kristi Noem

Socialite Jackie Siegel flew in a private jet from Las Vegas, Nevada to Pierre, South Dakota to meet with Governor Kristi Noem.

Jackie Siegel is described as an American socialite, reality TV actress, model, and beauty pageant director. She stared in the 2012 documentary film “The Queen of Versailles”

“The Queen of Versailles” documentary featuring Jackie Siegel, 55, and her billionaire husband David Siegel, 85, and their family as they build their private residence Versailles. It is said to be one of the largest and most expensive single-family houses in the United States, however, when the project was keenly affected when the U.S. economy took.

After 17 years the 90,000 square foot Florida mega-mansion still has not been completed. In a new reality show, Jackie Siegel will be giving viewers an inside look at the estate.

In 2015 a drug overdose took the life of Siegel's daughter, Victoria Siegel. She was only 18 years old. Since then Jackie has been a voice for Victoria's Voice Foundation advocating against the dangers of drug abuse.

Jackie met with South Dakota officials, Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, and Governor Noem in the Governor's mansion in Pierre to discuss bringing the Victoria's Voice Programs to South Dakota.