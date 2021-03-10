A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for parts of northeastern South Dakota as well. As this storm system moves through, we’ll see chances for three to six inches of snow across parts of northern and central South Dakota. In the tri-state area, the precipitation should stay mostly rain. It will be a little breezy too with wind gusts near 30 mph. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

All of the rain and snow should end overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday and Friday look to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s, so any snow on the ground should be melting fairly quickly. We’ll keep the nice weather around for Saturday, as well, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

