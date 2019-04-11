Reading Bridge Summer Tutoring at Siouxland Libraries

As parents how many nights have you read to your children? How many books over the years did you go through? Does that tell you that they love reading stories? Even if you are the one reading. Now you can expand their interest and knowledge with a new program at the library.

Let's start turning pages. At Siouxland Libraries children can build a bridge to better reading this summer with a free tutoring program designed for struggling readers who have completed grades K through 5.

Children can receive up to eight hours of reading instruction with trained reading tutors. The sessions are one hour per day, twice a week, for four weeks. The program begins on July 8.

Tutoring sessions will be held at the following Siouxland Libraries’ branches: Brandon, Caille, Colton, Crooks, Downtown, Hartford, Humboldt, Oak View, Prairie West, Ronning, and Valley Springs.

School locations include: Garretson Elementary, Harrisburg Freedom Elementary, Harrisburg Liberty Elementary

Mom and Dad you must register your kids and you can do that simply online beginning Monday, April 15 at 10:00 AM.