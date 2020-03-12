REACH Literacy’s 9th Annual Brewhaha Supports Adult Learning

REACH Literacy has been teaching adults to read since 1986. Over the decades that mission has evolved to include individualized writing and life skills tutoring, with the goal of empowering adults to overcome obstacles and reach their potential.

To support the programs, bookstore, and devoted volunteers who work in this tremendous organization, every year they hold what has become one of the premier social events in Sioux Falls - - the REACH Literacy Brewhaha.

It is coming up again on Thursday, March 26th, from 5:30 to 8:30 PM at the Museum of Visual Materials at 500 North Main Avenue. You can expect a lively evening of storytelling and beer-tasting, with lots of laughs and maybe a few tears.

The local storytellers will be weaving their true personal stories around this year's theme: Home. Remedy Brewing Company is providing the beer and you'll be able to sample their special Brewhaha 2020 creation. Tony's catering is providing delicious food and you'll find really special items in the silent auction.

This year, they are also having a very unique raffle, featuring a fantastic Harry Potter quilt, and a Backyard-size Jenga.

Tickets and raffle entries are available at the REACH Literacy Network for Good website, but you need to hurry, as this event usually sells out quickly.

For more information, see REACH Literacy online, on Facebook, or call 605-322-2665.

