Raven ‘Beat the Freeze’ New Clothing Drive

We've already had a taste of what winter may have in store for us this year. For families and individuals facing a long cold winter season in our area, due to homelessness or lack of a consistently warm environment due to the inability to pay utilities, this clothing drive could be a lifesaver.

Raven Industries one of South Dakota's largest employers is holding a one-day event in an effort to help people in need. This Thursday, October 17, at the Raven downtown headquarters at 6th Street and Phillips Avenue, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, you are invited to drop off new, warm, winter clothing items.

The list of new clothing items they'd like to collect include:

  • Coats
  • Hats & beanies
  • Mittens & gloves
  • Scarves & neck warmers
  • Boots
  • Socks
  • Snow pants & snow pants for children
  • Sweaters & sweatshirts
  • Larger men's coats that have room for layering other warm clothing items
  • Any children's warm clothing items including thermal underwear

These winter clothing items will be donated to clients at the Family Visitation Center, The Banquet, and Child's Voice.

Sources: Raven Industries and KSFY.

