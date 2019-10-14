Raven ‘Beat the Freeze’ New Clothing Drive

We've already had a taste of what winter may have in store for us this year. For families and individuals facing a long cold winter season in our area, due to homelessness or lack of a consistently warm environment due to the inability to pay utilities, this clothing drive could be a lifesaver.

Raven Industries one of South Dakota's largest employers is holding a one-day event in an effort to help people in need. This Thursday, October 17, at the Raven downtown headquarters at 6th Street and Phillips Avenue, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, you are invited to drop off new, warm, winter clothing items.

The list of new clothing items they'd like to collect include:

Coats

Hats & beanies

Mittens & gloves

Scarves & neck warmers

Boots

Socks

Snow pants & snow pants for children

Sweaters & sweatshirts

Larger men's coats that have room for layering other warm clothing items

Any children's warm clothing items including thermal underwear

These winter clothing items will be donated to clients at the Family Visitation Center, The Banquet, and Child's Voice.

Sources: Raven Industries and KSFY.