Rare Friday the 13th Full Moon Over Sioux Falls

Not only does this Friday fall on the 13th, but there is also going to be an extra rare Full Moon.

Friday, September 13th will mark the 2019 Harvest Moon. This means it is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox / actual fall.

Here in the Sioux Falls area and the rest of the Central Time zone the Friday the 13th Full Moon will appear before midnight.

According to the Farmers Almanac, it's fairly rare that a full moon coincides with Friday the 13th. The last time it happened nationwide was in October 2000 and it won't happen again till August 2049.

Friday's moon will seem a bit smaller than the Super Moon we saw a few months ago. Friday's full moon is a "micro moon" which means it's a full moon that occurs when it is furthest from the earth.

It should be perfect weather for full moon viewing in the Sioux Falls tri-state area. This is what the National Weather Service is forecasting for the weekend:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.