After discussions and a community nomination process, the brand new 11,000 seat arena in Rapid City will be called "Summit Arena."

The Rapid City Journal is reporting that "Summit Arena at the Monument" has been selected as the name of the new venue. Summit Arena was one of four finalists according to the Rapid City Journal, The other three nominees were Hero Arena, B21 Arena, and Paha Sapa Arena.

Monument Health has purchased the naming rights for the entire complex that will be formally known as the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The 10-year naming rights deal was purchased for $3.6 million. The Monument complex will feature the Summit Arena, Ice Arena, and numerous convention halls.

Side note: this won't be the first arena in the country to be named Summit Arena. Before the Toyota Center opened, Houston's main facility was known as "The Summit" from 1975-1998. It was then renamed the "Compaq Center" from 1998-2003. The venue has since shifted to become the Lakewood Church Central Campus.

Summit Arena in Rapid City is scheduled to open, barring any delays, in the fall of 2021. As of today, it is set to host the Rodeo Rapid City, Black Hills Powwow, and Lakota Nation Invitational on an every year basis.

More information regarding the new Summit Arena at The Monument can be found through the Rapid City Journal, or through the development page on The Monument website.