Rapid City Threatened by Wild Fires-High Winds

Monday afternoon saw garbage cans moving from yard to yard here in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Out on the other end of the state, there's more than just garbage cans blowing around, a nasty wildfire is as of 12 Noon Central threatening parts of the western edge of Rapid City.

Reports are coming in that officials are evacuating parts of the western edge of the city as I write this. The National Weather Service tweeted just minutes ago:

The City of Rapid City posted this tweet on their Twitter feed.

We also saw on Twitter that Governor Kristi Noem is on her way to Rapid City right now. According to Black Hills Fox.com:

Crews reported that the fire is actively burning between two homes in the Westberry Trails area. The fire is four miles west of Rapid City on Schroeder Road. The Rapid City Fire Department said that the Pinedale Heights and West Camp Rapid could possibly be next to evacuate. The fire is spreading, so RCFD wants residents to be ready to evacuate.