Rapid City Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police say a 17-year-old shooting victim has died.

Chief Karl Jegeris tweeted early Wednesday that a team of detectives has been working through the night on the city first homicide of the year. Jegeris did not say whether a suspect was in custody.

Police say they received a call about 8 p.m. Tuesday from a person who was driving the victim to Rapid City Regional Hospital. Investigators learned the shooting happened in an alley in Rapid City. They say a single occupant of the vehicle was shot and seriously injured. The male teenager from Box Elder died at the hospital.

