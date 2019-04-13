Rapid City Business Owners Differ on Parking Meter Plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A plan to install parking meters in downtown Rapid City is getting mixed reviews from business owners.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 620 meters are expected to be ready for operation in early June, with a charge of 25 cents for 15 minutes. The machines will accept payments by coin and by mobile app, or by card for a $1 minimum.

Firehouse Brewing Company owner Bob Fuchs says he believes the rate is too high and believes a charge of 50 cents per hour would be more reasonable.

The city previously allowed free parking for three hours. Proponents of the plan say it will stop downtown workers from moving their cars to different spaces during the business day, which could be obstructive to customers.

