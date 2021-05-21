Randy Houser and Colt Ford to Sioux Empire Fair

Summertime is made for being outside, having fun with friends and great concerts at The Sioux Empire Fair are a great way to celebrate the warmer weather. When we heard about this concert we perked up our ears.

The Sioux Empire Fair is proud to welcome Randy Houser with special guest Colt Ford to The Main Stage Tuesday, August 10, 2021. This is another FREE show with paid fair admission.

Fair admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. VIP area tickets are $20 per person per day and will be on sale Wednesday, July 7th at the Sioux Empire Fair Box Office in the Armory on the north end of the fairgrounds.