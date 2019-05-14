Rally and Ride for a Cure Benefits Camp Bring It On

Over the years, we've had the opportunity to speak with many parents of children fighting cancer. For most of them, their greatest wish is for their kids to be able, at some point, to just be kids.

Camp Bring It On is the only residential camp for children with cancer and children who are cancer survivors, in South Dakota. It gives the gift of childhood back to children.

Kids who have spent their days, weeks and months, in doctor's offices, getting poked and prodded, get to spend a week in camp heaven, swimming, fishing, riding horses, telling stories around a campfire, doing arts and crafts, dancing, not to mention laughing. There's a lot of laughter going on there!

Parents can send their children into a fun environment, safe in the knowledge that all their medical needs will be attended to, 24 hours-a-day, by the trained medical professionals who are part of the staff. The cost to attend is $1,500 and that is where the Rally & Ride for a Cure comes in!

The Bellator Titans Motorcycle Club decided in 2011 that in addition to riding for the fun of it they wanted to champion children's causes, choosing Cure Kids Cancer and Camp Bring It On as their beneficiary. They had their first Rally & Ride for a Cure that year and it has expanded to a two-day event for the whole family!

This Saturday, May 18, the Ride festivities kick off 10:00 AM, at J&L Harley Davidson (2601 W. 60th St. North) with registration (until noon) for the all-vehicle poker run. Breakfast and lunch will be available. The run ends at Critters in Crooks and everyone is invited to participate in the live auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings, and the prize presentation.

Sunday, May 19, beginning at Noon, it is Rally time! Main Street in Crooks fills with a vendor fair, car and bike show, kid's zone with games and crafts, a dunk tank, Stop Cancer car bash and finally that evening the big raffle prize winners will be announced!

You can pre-register for the ride and buy raffle tickets online through Thursday, May 16.

For more information see the 2019 Rally & Ride for Cure on Facebook , Cure Kids Cancer , Camp Bring It On or Bellator Titans .