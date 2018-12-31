Rain, Snow, Dangerous Cold Ring-In New Year

If having a slushy-wet snow packed-Christmas wasn't enough the New Year rings in with more of the same here in Sioux Falls.

KSFY meteorologist Shawn Cable says some of the coldest temperatures so far this winter will be felt this week. And it all begins with a Winter Weather Advisory that brings strong northerly winds and blowing snow. In Sioux Falls light freezing rain will change to light snow that will continue throughout the day. Around an inch of accumulation is possible through early evening. Strong north wind gusts will create blowing snow that will reduce visibility at times especially in rural areas.

By Tuesday morning actual temperatures will drop to near 20 below zero across Northern South Dakota.

High temps won't even make it above zero in the North, Sioux Falls and the south should reach the low to mid-single digits tomorrow afternoon. We will drop back below zero Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with dry warmer weather returning for the last half of the week and the upcoming weekend.