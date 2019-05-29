Rain, Flooding Continues in South Dakota, Crop Planting

A mobile home park is being evacuated in Rapid City because of flooding. In the central part of the state water is over the banks of Medicine Creek in Lyman County after four inches of rain fell during the Memorial Day weekend. Homes, farms and livestock have been lost.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says creeks in Hill City and Keystone have flooded onto roads and bridges. Authorities say many of the bridges in Keystone are nearly under water. Rapid Creek is overflowing in Rapid City . Combined with early spring snow and the past weekend of rain, flooding will continue.

Corn planting in South Dakota continues to lag at the start of the season. According to the latest weekly federal crop report, corn planting in South Dakota was 25 percent complete as of Sunday. That's well behind the pace of 87 percent at this time last year and 90 percent for the five-year average.

Soybean planting was only 6 percent, compared with 56 percent last year and 64 percent average.

The extended forecast locally calls for warmer temperatures and dryer conditions.

Source: Associated Pres, KSFY TV, KOTA TV