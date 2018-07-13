Rain Fall Amounts for Sioux Falls and the Tri-State Area

From Thursday into Friday morning Sioux Falls and the tri-state area recieved some heavy amounts of rain.

Shawn Cable from the KSFY Severe Weather Center is reporting these rainfall amounts for the area.

  • Luverne 3.04
  • Madison 2.32
  • Sioux Falls 2.17
  • Yankton 1.96
  • Tracy 1.71
  • Mitchell 1.60
  • Worthington 1.39
  • Winner 1.34
  • Pipestone 1.24
  • Windom .86
  • Brookings .73
  • Chamberain.70
  • Orange City .36
  • Aberdeen .32
  • Huron .17
  • Watertown .12
Here is your weekend forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 77. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

