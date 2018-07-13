Rain Fall Amounts for Sioux Falls and the Tri-State Area
From Thursday into Friday morning Sioux Falls and the tri-state area recieved some heavy amounts of rain.
Shawn Cable from the KSFY Severe Weather Center is reporting these rainfall amounts for the area.
- Luverne 3.04
- Madison 2.32
- Sioux Falls 2.17
- Yankton 1.96
- Tracy 1.71
- Mitchell 1.60
- Worthington 1.39
- Winner 1.34
- Pipestone 1.24
- Windom .86
- Brookings .73
- Chamberain.70
- Orange City .36
- Aberdeen .32
- Huron .17
- Watertown .12
Here is your weekend forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 77. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.