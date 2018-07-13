From Thursday into Friday morning Sioux Falls and the tri-state area recieved some heavy amounts of rain.

Shawn Cable from the KSFY Severe Weather Center is reporting these rainfall amounts for the area.

Luverne 3.04

Madison 2.32

Sioux Falls 2.17

Yankton 1.96

Tracy 1.71

Mitchell 1.60

Worthington 1.39

Winner 1.34

Pipestone 1.24

Windom .86

Brookings .73

Chamberain.70

Orange City .36

Aberdeen .32

Huron .17

Watertown .12

Here is your weekend forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls :

Today: Showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 77. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.