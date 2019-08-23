Raiders Edge Packers on 80-Yard Field in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Billed as a chance to get Canadian football fans a close-up look at NFL superstars like Aaron Rodgers, Thursday night’s exhibition between the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers sure gave them something they’ve never seen.

Daniel Carson kicked a 33-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining, and the Oakland Raiders earned a bizarre 22-21 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers on a field that was shortened to 80 yards over concerns about player safety.

End zones were marked by bright orange pylons at the 10-yard lines and there were no kickoffs. The field was reconfigured because of concerns about the areas where the goal posts for the CFL’s Winnipeg franchise are usually located.

Before warmups, game officials and staff from both clubs were on the field examining the patches of turf that covered the spots where the goal posts for 110-yard CFL games were removed. The goal posts were moved from spots that would have been inside the NFL end zones.

What fans didn't see were a majority of their starters. Including Aaron Rogers and running back Aaron Jones who sat on the bench all night. Matt LaFleur called an audible and yanked his starters out of the lineup shortly before the game.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.