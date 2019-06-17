Ragu Recall, Check Your Cupboard

Check your cupboard for any Ragu sauces. Mizkan America, Inc. , announced the voluntary recall of select production codes of certain Ragu pasta sauces in the U.S. because the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.

There have not been any reports of consumer injuries or complaints. You are asked to check your refrigerator and pantry for the specific jars affected by this recall. Any recalled sauce should be discarded and not consumed.

You should look for the Cap Code on the yellow Ragu jar lid as well as the Best Use By Dates listed below. These recalled sauces are:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2