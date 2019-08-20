Radio, the Original Wireless Device

August 20 is National Radio Day. Radio. There has never been a communication medium that has informed, entertained and educated billions of people around the world for a longer period of time than radio.

Three men had varying roles in the development of radio, Heinrich Hertz, Nikola Tesla and Guglielmo Marconi. Like most new technological developments, radio was first used was by the military to transmit information.

By the 1920s, radio was in widespread use, broadcasting, music, news, information and events. FM stereo broadcasting hit the mainstream in the 1960s. Today there are over 15,000 licensed radio stations in the Untied States and over 227 million Americans listen to broadcast radio every week.

We have a bit of radio history here in Sioux Falls. KSOO-AM had broadcast on the 1140 frequency from its inception in 1926 until 2017 when it moved to the 1000 frequency.

When you listen to your favorite station this week, take a moment to think about the history of radio and the work that goes on behind the scenes to bring you great programming every day. Thanks for listening!