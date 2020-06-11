Racing Retuns to Wagner, South Dakota

It's back! Friday night June 12, 2020! They are going to go as fast as they can, then turn left at the newly reopened, newly modified, Wagner Speedway in Wagner, South Dakota. According to their Facebook page:

Despite rain and thunderstorms that rolled through Wagner on Saturday afternoon, the annual Car Show and Test and Tune at Wagner Speedway was a big success. Now, things get real.

I've been following Rod Pattison on Facebook now for some time, you probably know him from his days at Huset's Speedway. He's a huge racing FAN and I'm sure he's going to do a great job with Wagner Speedway. I know one thing for certain, he's very passionate about the sport and he already has the whole AREA ready to help out! I looked over some of their sponsor lists and it looks like the local businesses are getting behind it. And the timing might be perfect!

The whole pandemic thing has left people searching for something FUN to do on a Friday night. You can be that the campgrounds at Pickstown and Svatos Bay will know about the races. Get into town, mow the lawn up quickly and head out to watch some bump and grind real racing! The way for forecast looks, you should have a perfect night for live, and local racing!

Gates to the pits open at 4:00 PM with pit meeting at 7:00 PM, hot laps scheduled for 7:15 PM with racing to follow. Pit passes are $32 for adults and $17 for anyone under 14 years of age, with $2 of each pass going to MedStar Race Rescue, which will be at EVERY show in 2020. Grandstand tickets are available at the box office on race night. Adults are $12, under 18 years old is $8 and under 10 are always FREE. Fan gates open at 5:00 PM and there will be "Horsepower Happy Hour" from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with specials on 16-ounce Budweiser products, along with delicious food from the grill.

The track encouraged it, I'll second the motion, heck mow your cabin or campground lawn on Saturday and get to the track early! It's time to go racing, WAGNER Style at Wagner Speedway in Wagner, South Dakota!

