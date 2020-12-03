Racin’ Ranchin’ & Ropin’ Extravaganza

Things are set to get a little wild and western on December 5 and 6 in Sioux Falls.

It's Racin' Ranchin' & Ropin', the first of its kind in the Expo building on the W.H.Lyon Fairgrounds. It' looks like the only thing missing is the letter 'G' at the end of the words!

Saturday, December 5 check out an NFR style Barrel Race starting at 11:00 AM. At 7:00 PM they'll fire up a good old fashioned Ranch Rodeo. If you've never been to a Ranch Rodeo this would be a good one to attend. They'll have Trailer Loading, Branding, Wild Cow Milking, and Team Penning. Those who 'have been to a ranch rodeo' know there are plenty of opportunities for crazy action, you won't see many other places.

Sunday, December 6 it's a Team Roping starting at 10:00 AM. NFR Rodeo Run, Open Ride in the Box, and more.

If' you'd like more information, you can call Jared Lynch at (605).212.8917.

This is a family-friendly event that the kids will like! There is a $10 admission fee for the Ranch Rodeo, Kids 6 and under are free and concessions will be available at the show.