Racial Slurs Video From Downtown Sioux Falls (Warning Language)



Ashley Eva Marie posted a video on her Facebook page saying:

“I’m sharing this because in 2019 my son and his friends are walking Downtown Sioux Falls. Please share. Thank you, everyone, who reached out to me, I have a name and a report was made, I’m leaving the video up because I believe this is something people should be aware of and that this is not how humans should act towards each other, especially our youth?

The video shows the man riding a bike by Ashley's son, Jymell Nave, and yelling racial slurs at him and two other men. The man on the bike apparently threatened he had a gun.

KSFY TV is reporting that Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department stated that it's important to report these types of incidents: "Any time someone claims to have a weapon you don't know if that's true or not, so the best thing to do is call the police. If someone is yelling racial slurs they're doing it for a reason, we'd like people to call us and then we can come out and find out what's going on. If laws have been broken then we can make some arrest."

Someone doesn't need to have a weapon to make the incident worthy of calling the police. Sioux Falls Police say they do have a suspect's name but no arrests have been made.