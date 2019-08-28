Rachel Rasmussen Appointed as Circuit Judge

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has appointed Rachel Rasmussen to serve as judge for the Second Judicial Circuit.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, “Rachel’s tenure of service in law has equipped her well for this position,” said Noem. “She has exposure to a wide range of legal matters, and her legal experience has aided her successful transition from practice to the bench. I am confident she will uphold the law.”

“I understand the privilege and responsibility it is to serve as a judge, and I am honored to do so,” said Rasmussen. “I look forward to serving the people of South Dakota as a Circuit Judge for the Second Judicial Court.”

Rasmussen grew up in Canton. She attended the University of South Dakota, where she graduated with a degree in political science, and the University of Minnesota, where she obtained her Juris Doctor.

Rasmussen served as a Deputy State’s Attorney in the Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office from 2007 until 2010 and practiced law at Peterson, Stuart, and Rumpca & Rasmussen from 2011 to 2018. She has served as a magistrate judge for the Second Judicial Circuit since 2018.

The Second Circuit covers Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.