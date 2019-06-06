Race Fans Compete in Dennis Grave Memorial Race

For the racing community and fans of the former Huset’s Speedway this will touch your heart. Remember Dennis Grave? He died during a race in 1987 while working at Huset’s Speedway. And now his son is paying tribute to his father.

On Sunday, June 9 at 5:00 PM at Thunder Road Family Park in Sioux Falls his son Frank Grave will be hosting the Dennis Grave Memorial Race: Living Legends vs. Yung Guns race. Everyone is invited and it's all free and open to the public.

This special race will feature go-kart races with both legendary and new racers, a chance to meet the drivers, sales of commemorative event souvenirs, a silent auction and free will donations.

Now here's the kicker: all proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

In a release by Make-A-Wish South Dakota Grave said, “I am thrilled by the interest in this event, and by the commitment of so many current and former drivers participating,” said Frank Grave, event organizer. “This is a tribute to my late father, who died doing what he loved best. I can’t think of a better way to pay tribute to him, all while supporting Make-A-Wish South Dakota to help make wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.”

This event is rescheduled from its original date in April.