R. Kelly Spends the Night in Jail After He’s Unable to Make $1 Million Bond

R. Kelly spent the night in jail on Saturday after failing to meet his $1 million bond.

The singer was arrested in Chicago, and charged with sexually assaulting four women, three of which were teens. He's facing a 10-count indictment. Kelly, 52, will stand before a judge on Monday.

His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has said that Kelly is "an innocent man," according to a report from E! Online . The attorney added that he believes the victim's claims are untrue.

"I think all the women are lying," he said.

Greenberg added, "He's a rock star, he doesn't have to have nonconsensual sex. We're going to look at the evidence and see where it takes us."

Three of Kelly's alleged victims were between the ages of 13 and 17 when he allegedly attacked them. All of the incidents appear to have taken place as far back as 1998. A judge called the allegations against Kelly "disturbing."

He reportedly showed no emotion as a prosecutor rattled off the charges against him. Kelly was ordered to stay away from his victims, and not contact them in any way. He's not to have contact with anyone 18 years old or younger, had to turn in his passport and cannot possess any firearms.

Each of the charges against Kelly carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. He will be released ahead of his trial if he's able to post $100,000 bail, which is 10 percent of his bond.