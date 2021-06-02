Quoin Bank’s 7th Annual Classic Car Show Set for July

Quoin Bank's 7th Annual Classic Car Show is on Wednesday, July 28 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The Great Plains Street Rodders will be showcasing some of the most beautiful rides around and it'll be a car show you don't want to miss. Burger and hot dogs will be served off the grill and beverages will flow like milk and honey.

Too Drunk to Fish Playing from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

This is the 7th time Quoin Bank will host the event benefitting the Sioux Falls Chapter of Hands and Voices, a non-profit, parent-driven organization dedicated to supporting families of children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The Great Plains Street Rodders are an active social group of men and women who enjoy all kinds of cars, cruising, eating and having fun. They will showcase some sweet rides for this event.

