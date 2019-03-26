Quinn Dam in Western South Dakota Leaking Water, Expected to Fail

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Officials expect a dam in western South Dakota to fail and are advising area residents as a precaution.

Deputy Pennington County Emergency Management Director Alexa White said Tuesday a small hole in the Quinn Dam is growing and now measures about 3 feet by 4 feet (0.9 meters by 1.2 meters).

White says the 60 residents in the small town of Quinn could be cut off, but there are no evacuations. Officials are confident culverts and the flood plain can handle the outflow, and no structures currently are in danger.

The National Weather Service has canceled a flash flood warning.

Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation closed Highway 14 between Wall and Philip as a precaution but have since reopened the highway.

