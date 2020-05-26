Quarantine Cooking: Chicken and Pineapple Kabobs

You guys, I'm really getting the hang of this food blogger thing now. I mean, I previously baked cookies, made a pork loin, Chicken with Cherry Tomato-Basil Sauce and Mediterranean Potatoes, and Turkey Brats with Green Beans.

Memorial Day weekend just happened, which got me in the mood to grill. However, as stated previously in the Turkey Brats blog, I don't have an outdoor grill, so back to my trusty grill pan! Plus, it rained all day so indoor grilling was perfect.

I have had kabobs before, but I had never tried to make them myself. You guys, making kabobs is dangerous. I literally stabbed myself multiple times with the skewer, but only drew blood once. I say that's a win.

Anyway, I love pineapple so I found this Chicken and Pineapple Kabob recipe online and went for it. I added red onion because I like a red onion. I also didn't make the yogurt dipping sauce or have rice/couscous as aside. I thought a dipping sauce was unnecessary and I wanted potatoes as a side! But, I did use the marinade recipe.

Anyway, I learned a lot from making kabobs for the first time. Building kabobs is a little more time consuming than I thought and dangerous as stated above. I eventually got impatient and just dumped all the ingredients on the pan for one big stir fry kind of thing going on! It made plenty so I'll have lots of leftovers. Also, I realized halfway through putting the things on the skewer that I did not cut big enough pieces of some things. I guess next time I'll know better.

Even though I had a rough go of making kabobs for the first time, everything tasted great and that's all that matters! Another positive is how to figure friendly this meal is! It tastes great and is good for you!