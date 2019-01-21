Putting a Price on Free Speech?

This past weekend found Americans gathering to express their views on abortion, on women's rights, and on the plight of Indigenous Peoples.

Have you ever thought what would happen if you had to "pay to play" - when demonstrators would first have to pay a bond in order to express their concerns?

That day may be here sooner rather than later.

The Oklahoma state legislature is considering a bill that could put a damper on demonstrations like those of this past weekend.

An Oklahoma state senator is proposing that protesters in his home state first post a bond before being allowed to take to the streets.

Under the bill, demonstrations involving more than 100 people would be required to post a $50-thousand bond to pay for security, cleanup, and possible repairs.

We'll keep you posted as to whether the bill passes. Stay tuned.

Source: ABC Radio News