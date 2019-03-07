Push for E15 Ethanol Moves Forward

Some good news for corn growers and the ethanol industry has surfaced as forward progress continues for E15.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Monday (3/4) sent a draft rule to allow for year-round sales of E15 to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review. This is the next step in the regulatory process and meeting expectations that this rule making be completed when the summer driving season begins June 1.

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) responded to this with their President Lynn Chrisp saying, “NCGA is pleased to see the process move forward and will be providing input during this important phase. A timely rule is important for the summer driving season but it’s also important that the rule is done right.”

NCGA will be providing OMB with input to help ensure a strong, clear rule for E15. Following the review and inter-agency approval, EPA will issue a proposed rule for public comment.