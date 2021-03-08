Pursuit Ends With Crash And Injuries At West Central High

What's going on with all of the high-speed pursuits lately? There was another one on Monday morning, but this one ended in front of a high school, sending multiple people to the hospital.

According to Dakota News Now, law enforcement officers were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle on Highway 38 on Monday around 8:30 a.m. The pursuit ended in a two-vehicle crash in front of West Central High School in Hartford.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the suspect's vehicle collided with another vehicle driven by a woman who was turning into the school's parking lot.

The woman was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, but her condition has not been released. The suspect was also taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. No other details about the incident have been released at this time.